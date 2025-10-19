Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 19 (ANI): In a continued effort to mitigate human-elephant conflict (HEC) and safeguard rural livelihoods, premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak, in collaboration with the Assam Forest Department, has handed over seasonal solar fences to communities across three eastern Assam districts of Jorhat, Tinsukia and Sivasagar.

These community-managed solar fences are designed to protect farmlands from crop depredation by elephants while promoting coexistence between people and wildlife.

Also Read | Kerala Weather Update and Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert in 5 Districts As Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc, 1 Dead.

The series of handover meetings took place during the second week of this month, bringing together representatives from local communities, Village Fencing Committees (VFCs), Assam Forest Department officials, Gaon Pradhans, Village Champions formed by Aaranyak and other stakeholders.

Around 160 participants took part in these events held across the three districts.

Also Read | Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025: Holy City Prepares for Grand Festival With Over 26 Lakh Diyas and Global Cultural Showcase, Check Details.

One such meeting was held at the Padumfula Community Hall in the Sadiya region of Tinsukia district, where an approximately 6 km solar fence was officially handed over to the VFCs of Balijan Nagaon, Padumfula, and 1 Number. Basagaon villages.

The initiative continued in the Demowmukh area of Sivasagar district, where nearly 18 km of fence was handed over to protect agricultural lands in Majumelia, Charagua Grant, Demowmukh Mising Gaon, and Demowmukh Gohain Gaon.

At the Bezorchiga Community Hall in Jorhat district, approximately 30.1 km of solar fencing was handed over to the communities of Hatishal, Bezorchiga, Sagunpara, Major Chapori, Sumoni Sapori, and Chutalbagh.

These fences, installed strategically along vulnerable crop zones, will be managed by local Village Fencing Committees to ensure sustainability and community ownership. The initiative not only aims to reduce crop loss due to elephant raids but also strengthens local people's participation in wildlife conservation.

The events were facilitated by the Aaranyak team comprising Anjan Baruah, Zakir Islam Bora, Rubul Tanti, Niranjan Bhuyan, Tibrajyoti Gogoi, Deep Jyoti Gogoi, Debojit Gogoi, Tonmoy Gogoi, Ananta Dutta, Lakhinath Taid, Chiranjeev Kalita and Jiaur Rehmaan.

This community-based conservation effort highlights Aaranyak's ongoing commitment to fostering human-wildlife coexistence through practical, locally driven solutions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)