New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) A 30-year-old man involved in 16 criminal cases, including ones related to murder and robbery, was arrested after a shooting encounter in northeast Delhi's Maujpur area, police said on Wednesday.

Two women and one transgender were also apprehended in connection with the incident that took place on Tuesday, they said.

The accused has been identified as Almas Khan alias Allu alias Salman, a resident of Seelampur, and has been booked in 16 cases for several crimes, including murder, attempt to murder, obstructing public servant in his duty, robbery, snatching, and many others, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said that on June 20, a case of bike-jacking was reported in Shastri Park area.

The very next day, a similar case was reported in east Delhi's Preet Vihar, and during probe, it was found that the bike snatched from Shastri Park was used for the crime in that area.

The accused had then left the stolen bike in Preet Vihar and jacked another bike before they left, he said.

While fleeing, the accused was stopped by traffic police and prosecuted because he could not produce valid papers, he said.

When the CCTV footage of his stopover with traffic police was examined, the traffic police were seen taking his photograph, which was later brought in as aid and helped the team identify the accused, the officer said.

“On Tuesday night, we received information that the accused is present in a house located on the fourth floor of a building in Maujpur near Kaneja Masjid.

“When the building was recced, it was found that it was a multi-storey building located in an extremely narrow street in a densely populated area. It was also assessed that several families were residing in the building,” he said.

Sain said police carefully made their foray about 11.15 pm in the narrow street and once at the house, knocked on it introducing themselves as police.

He said when it was opened, they found three women at the door, one of them a transgender.

“They skirmished with the police to push them away from the door and meanwhile, the team saw that someone was closing the door of the room inside.

“The team pushed the door inside and suddenly one of the person who was present in the room opened fire at police and the bullet hit the wall. Police then retaliated and the bullet hit the man who was later identified as Almas Khan,” the DCP said.

The accused sustained injuries and was immediately admitted to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, police said, after which he was formally arrested.

