Dibrugarh, Jul 1 (PTI) A 47-year-old-man has died of Mucormycosis or Black Fungus in Dibrugarh, becoming the second fatality due to the infection in Assam.

The patient died at the Assam Medical College Hospital on Wednesday, doctors said.

"The entire team of dedicated doctors from the departments of Medicine. ENT. Microbiology. Opthalmology, Cardiology and Radiology fought very hard to salvage him from this deadly disease", AMC Principal Dr Sanjib Kakoti said. The doctors of the ENT department had conducted a six- hour-long operation and it turned out to be successful, Kakoti said.

But later the virus turned into sepsis and he finally succumbed to sepsis and shock, he said.

The patient, hailing from Lakhimpur district, was admitted to the facility on June 15 due to COVID-19 complications.

On May 19, a patient from Nagaon district had succumbed to the disease at a private hospital in Guwahati. The state has so far reported six cases of Mucormycosis.

The Assam government has declared Mucormycosis as a notifiable disease on May 26, making it mandatory for all health facilities to report such cases to the health department. PTI cor DG

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)