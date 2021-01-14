Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 14 (ANI): Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said that those who take the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine should definitely take the second dose and none should spread misconceptions about the vaccine.

Speaking at a seminar organised by the Health Department here on Thursday to alleviate doubts and fears about the COVID-19 vaccine, she said effects can be obtained only with vaccinating twice.

"The second vaccination should be administered within 4 to 6 weeks. Even minor complications after taking the first dose should be reported. The time to get a second vaccine was also extended to understand those problems. No one should spread misconceptions about vaccines. There is nothing to fear," she said.

The Health Minister said a seminar was organized to address the concerns of people and share opinions of the experts.

"Vaccination will be carried out as per the guidelines of the Central Government. Artificial immunity can only be achieved through vaccination. Our goal is to give the vaccine to all people," she said. (ANI)

