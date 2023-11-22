Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 22 (ANI): In a celebration of maritime skill and adventure, the Indian Navy on Wednesday flagged off the second edition of Inter Command Ocean Sailing Race 2023 from Kochi to Goa in a spectacular ceremony at Naval Base, Kochi.

The race is featuring four 40 footer sail boats INSV Bulbul, INSV Neelkanth, INS Kadalpur and INSV Hariyal promising an adventurous journey in the Arabian Sea. Each sailboat is crewed by eight personnel from three Naval commands and a combined team of Andaman & Nicobar Command including the Delhi area.

The race is special from its previous edition as it includes a mixed crew comprising both men and women officers and sailors, symbolising gender neutrality and providing equal opportunity to one and all. 32 participants would endure the challenges at sea, each one vying for the coveted title, as their vessels navigate through the dynamic currents and strong winds of the Arabian Sea.

The Race was flagged off by Rear Admiral Subir Mukherjee, Admiral Superintendent Yard, at Kochi. The sailing event is coordinated by Ocean Sailing Node, Goa in association with Offshore Sailing Club, Kochi.

The sailing race is being organised by Southern Naval Command under the aegis of the Indian Naval Sailing Association based at Naval Headquarters, New Delhi. Set against the stunning backdrop of Kochi's coastal beauty, the sailing extravaganza will showcase the seamanship and navigational prowess of seasoned sailors.

The boats are expected to skilfully leverage the winds and proceed to Goa without the use of engines, covering a distance of 360 nm. Prior to the race, an Ocean Sailing Clinic was organised for the participating teams at Kochi from November 14 to 19.

Indian Navy has made significant efforts to revitalise the sailing tradition, emphasising its commitment to preserve maritime heritage and promote seamanship skills. Through the pioneering efforts of Sail Training Ships INS Tarangini & INS Sudarshini and circumnavigation onboard INSVs Mhadel and Tarani, the Indian Navy has taken centre stage in Ocean Sailing expeditions. (ANI)

