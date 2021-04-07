Patna, Apr 7 (PTI) A total of 1527 fresh coronavirus cases were reported from across Bihar Wednesday as the "second wave" of the pandemic has hit the state like other parts of the country.

The tally of COVID cases has risen to 2,71,919, latest health department bulletin said.

Like in the past, capital Patna is facing brunt of the infections accounting for 522 of the new cases. Its share in the total cases is 56614, the bulletin said.

Other districts with high number of positive cases are Muzaffarpur with 12,315 cases, Bhagalpur (10,065), Punea (9573) and Gaya (8541).

The state has a recovery rate of 97.24 per cent with a total of 2,64,402 COVID patients getting cured so far, the bulletin said. There are 5925 active cases in the state at present. Following strict instruction of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the state health department has increased test of samples which had slided to around 20,000 before the second wave hit the state.

A total of 85,050 samples were tested for the virus in the state in the past 24 hours, while the state has examined over 2.41 crore samples so far.

The chief minister is monitoring COVID situation on a daily basis and has appealed to citizens to adhere to protocol laid down for the deadly disease including wearing of face masks and observing social distancing.

Meanwhile,arrangements have been fine-tuned in the AIIMS in view of the sudden spike in the coronavirus cases.

Around 115 patients are undergoing treatment for the contagion in five COVID wards in the premier hospital here at present, AIIMS Medical Superintendent C M Singh told PTI.

All the beds are equipped with oxygen cyclinder and eight doctors are working round-the-clock in the wards to help patients get cured of the disease, Singh said.

The AIIMS MS said that the hospital was witnessing low turnout of COVID patients before this abrupt spike owing to the second wave.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)