NTR (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): A second-year engineering student allegedly hanged herself in her hostel room at Luckyreddy Balireddy Engineering College in Andhra's NTR district, said Kishore Babu, inspector of police in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

Kishore Babu said the deceased was identified as Roshini, a resident of Muppalla village in Chanderlapadu mandal.

A sombre atmosphere enveloped Luckyreddy Balireddy Engineering College as news broke of an incident involving a second-year student of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE).

In response to the unfortunate event, the college management promptly declared a holiday to allow students and staff time to process the shocking news.

Parents and relatives of the deceased student rushed to the college to be with their grieving family.

"The student's body was transported to Mylavaram Government Hospital for post-mortem," said Kishore Babu.

During this distressing time, concerns were raised by her relatives, who sought answers from the college management about the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

One pressing question being raised is regarding the role and supervision of the hostel warden in such situations. As discussions between the management, police, and the student's family ensued, inquiries into the circumstances leading to Roshini's decision were initiated.

Kishore Babu said, "The girl had taken her own life within the college hostel premises."

He emphasized that a comprehensive investigation was underway, examining all aspects of the case.

Further details in the incident are awaited as authorities work to understand the factors contributing to this incident. (ANI)

