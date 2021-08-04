Dhanbad, Aug 4 (PTI) Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed at Maithon Power Limited (MPL) in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Wednesday to clear gherao of the plant by a section of workers, officials said.

The workers were protesting digital access control system for entry into the plant, they said.

Also Read | IndiGo Airline Employee Dies in Accident at Patna Airport.

Dhanbad's Sub-Divisional Magistrate Surendra Kumar who reached the spot with forces from district headquarters got agitators removed from the plant gate.

He said that Section 144 was imposed as agitators had not only stopped entry and exit of officers and workers, but also assaulted police officers and the magistrate deployed at the spot.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Interact With Beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Uttar Pradesh on August 5.

"Now, no dharna and agitation would be held here for two months," Kumar said.

A section of workers had been staging dharna at the MPL gate since Monday in protest against digital access control system for entry into the plant, he said.

Though 90 per cent of the workers accepted the new system, only 10 per cent refused, stating that they would accept it only after the management increase salary of all workers, the officer said.

MPL is a joint venture between Tata Power (74 per cent) and Damodar Valley Corporation (26 per cent), generating 1,050 mw power per day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)