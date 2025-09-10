Doda (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], September 10 (ANI): Amid apprehensions of possible disturbances to peace and order, the district administration of Doda has imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on Tuesday.

The prohibitory order comes at a time when tensions in Doda have been simmering over the detention of Doda MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

In an official order issued on Tuesday, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Anil Kumar Thakur stated that the measures have been taken as a precaution to maintain public safety and tranquility in the district. The restrictions will remain in force until further notice.

"Whereas, in view of the prevailing situation, there is apprehension that incidents regarding breach of peace, tranquillity and law & order may occur in District Doda by way of mobilising unlawful assemblies of the public," read the official order.

"Whereas, it is expedient to take precautionary measures for safeguarding life and property of citizens within the territorial jurisdiction of District Coda. Therefore, I, Anil Kumar Thakur, JKAS, Addl. District Magistrate, Doda, in exercise of the powers vested in me under section 163 of BNSS, 2023, do hereby impose the following restrictions in the entire territorial jurisdiction of District Coda till further orders," the order further said.

According to the order, "assembly of four or more persons shall be prohibited, no person shall be allowed to resort to provocative speeches, slogans or gestures which may disrupt peace and harmony, and no person is allowed to move with lathies or sharp-edged weapons."

Earlier in the day, Shamas Din Malik, father of Mehraj Malik, said that his son was wrongly charged under the Public Safety Act (PSA), mentioning that the court will decide the legality of his arrest.

Malik, representing Doda assembly constituency, was booked under provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act 1978 (PSA) on Monday on grounds of his activities being prejudicial to the maintenance of public order. Preventive detention under the PSA was found necessary in the interest of maintaining public order and safeguarding law and order in the region.

"The court will decide now...There was a fight with DC sahib (Deputy Commissioner of Doda)...He has been wrongly charged under PSA," Shamas Din Malik told ANI.

Apart from this, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the detention of Mehraj Malik under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), saying that the MLA's detention affects the trust of people in democracy. (ANI)

