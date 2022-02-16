New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): A security breach was reported at the residence of the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

An unidentified man tried to enter the residence of Doval in a car. He was stopped by the security personnel and is now being interrogated by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

Also Read | Bihar: 33 Cyber Fraudsters Arrested From Nawada.

As per the initial details in the matter, the man came in a rented car and seems to be mentally disturbed.

Further interrogation is reported to be underway. While the intruder claimed that he had a chip inserted in his body, the police found the claim to be false. (ANI)

Also Read | Motorola Edge 30 Pro India Price Leaked Online Ahead of Its Launch: Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)