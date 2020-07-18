Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 18 (ANI): Security forces carried out drills with metal detectors and sniffer dogs at Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday ahead of Amarnath Yatra which is scheduled to start in three days.

CRPF, BSF and Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out security drills in and around the pilgrim rest house at Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp with the help of "latest equipment and Belgium shepherd dogs", a CRPF official said.

"We are committed to ensuring that Amarnath Yatra is conducted peacefully without any hindrance and are taking every precaution to ensure that. We are using the latest equipment like dual-sensor MTL, metal detectors and non-linear junction detectors (NLJD) to search the area thoroughly," the official said.

He also said that for the first time CRPF is making use of Belgium shepherd dog squad in Amarnath Yatra preparations to sniff every nook and corner. The dogs are known to have great stamina and strong hearing power.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane offered prayers at Amarnath Temple.

The Defence Minister is on a two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the situation at both the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Line of Control (LOC). (ANI)

