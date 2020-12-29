Dibrugarh, Dec 29 (PTI) A cadre of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland - Unification (NSCN-U) was nabbed by the security forces in Upper Assam's Dibrugarh district, police said on Tuesday.

A weapon and live ammunition were seized from his possession, the police said.

Dibrugarh ASP(HQ) Padmanav Baruah said on receiving information about the movement of the NSCN(U) cadre, a joint team of army and police nabbed him in the outskirts of Namrup town on Sunday.

He was handed over to Namrup police station by the security forces, Baruah said.

The cadre identified as self-styled Corporal Denial Lotha is a key member of the hit team of NSCN-U operating in Longding of the border area, police said.

He is actively involved in recruitment and extortion activities of NSCN-U in the Arunachal-Nagaland border areas, they said, adding, Lotha is also involved in several money laundering cases.

