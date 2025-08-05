Kohima (Nagaland) [India], August 5 (ANI): In a sustained series of operations, based on specific information were conducted from July 29 to August 4, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles units in close coordination with Manipur Police and other agencies, launched a large number of joint operations across Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Thoubal, Imphal West, and Imphal East districts of Manipur.

A press release by PRO & spokesperson of Ministry of Defence stated that the the operations led to the apprehension of 15 active insurgent cadres belonging to various valley and hill-based groups and the recovery of 69 weapons, 16 Improvised Explosive Devices, grenades, ammunition, radio sets, and other war-like stores. These also included looted service weapons, country-made arms, and explosives capable of causing mass casualties, the release added.

Key recoveries were made during multiple operations in forested and high-risk areas including Dampi Ridge, Tollen, and K Geljang in Churachandpur, as well as Imphal East and West. High-value targets, including self-styled leaders of outlawed outfits like KCP, PREPAK, KYKL, and UNLF-P, were apprehended, it added.

These coordinated actions underscore the firm resolve of the security forces to maintain peace and stability in the region while preventing the resurgence of insurgent activities, the release added. (ANI)

