Jammu, Aug 11 (PTI) Ahead of the 75th Independence Day, security forces carried out a massive search-and-combing operation along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Wednesday, police said.

The operation was carried out in the entire border belt jointly by the police, the Army, the BSF, the CRPF, the CISF and village defence committees in view of the forthcoming Independence Day and stepped-up drone activities from across the border, a police official said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Unlock Latest Update: Uddhav Thackeray Govt Eases COVID-19 Restrictions; Allows Malls, Restaurants, Shops, Gyms To Remain Open Till 10 PM.

The police, with the help of other security agencies, have strengthened surveillance in the border areas, which were divided into four sectors, each headed by a gazetted officer of the force during the operation that started from Nandpur in Ramgarh sector, covering all the areas up to Lala Chak, Rajpura in Ghagwal sector, the official said.

Besides strengthening the security arrangements at the checkpoints, especially in the border areas, the police are also maintaining a vigil over any suspicious movement, he added.

Also Read | Mumbai Woman Tries Selling Old Furniture Online, Duped Of Rs 2.39 Lakh By Cyber Fraudster Who Impersonates Army Man; FIR Registered.

During the search operation, the residents of the border areas were sensitised about the movement of any suspicious object or person and requested to inform the police if anything comes to their notice, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)