Imphal (Manipur) [India], March 16 (ANI): Security forces carried out intelligence-based combing operations and cordon-and-search operations in both hill and valley districts of Manipur to recover looted arms and ammunition, Police said on Saturday.

According to a statement, during the operations, security forces recovered: 19, pistol with magazine, 1 .32 pistol with magazine, 2 nos of 36 hand grenade without detonator, 9 of 7.62 mm AK ammunition, 10 of 5.56 mm INSAS ammunition, 1 smoke gremnade, 2 of radio set, 1 stun grenade, 3 of tear smoke shell, 2 of BP helmet, 1 INSAS magazine, 1 SLR magazine, 4 nos of empty case of AK 47 rifle ammunition, 3 of empty case of INSAS rifle ammunition, and 1 empty case of SLR ammunition from Heikrumakhong village, Khabeisoi village and Heingang Khong area under the Heingang Police under in Imphal east district.

Earlier, on March 10, security forces dismantled 5 illegal bunkers in Kukimun village and Lamdan Kuki village in Bishnupur district.

The security forces have also ensured the movement of essential items along National Highway(NH)-37 and NH-2.

"Movement of 115 nos and 324 nos of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 and NH-2, respectively, has been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations, and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles," read Manipur Police's statement.

To ensure the people's security, the police also installed 110 checkpoints across different districts, with the statement adding, "A total of 110 nakas/checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in hill and valley. No one was detained by police in connection with violation in different districts of the state."

Officials have cautioned people to not fall for any "fake posts" and call the Central Control Room, which will help to dispel any rumours. The police have made an appeal to the people to return any looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the nearest police station or to security forces immediately. (ANI)

