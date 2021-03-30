Phulbani (Odisha), Mar 30 (PTI) An exchange of fire took place between security forces and Maoist ultras in a dense forest in Odisha's Kandhamal district, a police officer said here on Tuesday.

No casualty was reported from either side due to the gunfight that broke out on Monday night near Raighara village under Gochhada police station area.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Special Operation Group and District Voluntary Force of Kandhamal launched an operation, Superintendent of Police Vinit Agarwal said.

When the Maoists noticed the security personnel, they started firing at the security personnel who asked them to surrender.

As the ultras did not pay heed to the order, personnel of the joint team returned the fire, the SP said. The rebels then fled the scene leaving behind their belongings, Agarwal said.

Articles such as a 12 volt battery, flexible wire and some raw food materials were recovered from the spot.

