Srinagar, Jun 26 (PTI) Security forces on Friday launched a cordon and search operation in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir after motorcycle-borne militants fired some shots in the air near a check-point, police said.

“On specific input, when a naka was laid in Markundal Rotary in Sumbal area (in the north Kashmir district), two bike-borne militants fled after firing some rounds in the air,” a police official said.

He said the security forces have launched a cordon and search operation in the area to trace the militants.

