Imphal (Manipur) [India], December 9 (ANI): Security forces on Sunday arrested four extortionists associated with banned insurgent groups UNLF (PAMBEI) and SOREPA during coordinated operations across Imphal West district. The raids conducted under Sekmai Police Station, Lamphal Police Station, and Patsoi Police Station resulted in multiple arrests and significant recoveries, marking a major strike against extortion networks active in the region.

In the first operation, security forces apprehended two active cadres of UNLF (PAMBEI) from near Keystone Infra Pvt Ltd at Awang Wabagai under Sekmai-PS. The arrested individuals were identified as 31-year-old Ningthoujam Nongpoknganba Meitei of Soibam Leikai Ayangpalli Road, Imphal East district, although he is currently residing at Kongba Ucheckon Lai Moriba, and 23-year-old Konthoujam Nelson Singh Thomba of Lambal Sabal Leikai, Imphal West district.

From their possession, security forces have seized a Maruti Swift four-wheeler, four mobile phones, one sling bad and two ID cards. Authorities said the duo had been extorting money from local businesses and contractors, and were under surveillance following intelligence inputs regarding their movement.

In a separate set of operations conducted across different locations in Imphal West under Lamphel Police Station, security forces arrested two active extortionists belonging to SOREPA. Their activities were reportedly linked to multiple extortion attempts targeting civilians and small establishments.

Additionally, on the same day, security personnel recovered several items from Ngairangbam Mayai Lambi Loukon under Patsoi Police Station. The recovered materials are suspected to have been used in extortion-related activities, and verification is currently underway. Investigations into all four arrested individuals continue.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of UNLF (Koireng) from Minuthong under Imphal police station, who was allegedly involved in extorting money from trucks and vehicles travelling on Imphal-Dimapur road in the name of the G5 group, officials said. According to Manipur Police, Hijam Marjit Singh (alias Dhamen), 51, from Lairikyengbam Leikai Salan Leirak, was arrested on December 5 with a mobile phone on his person. (ANI)

