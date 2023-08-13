Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 13 (ANI): Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, security forces have been put on high alert in the Union Territory to ensure the safety and security of the people.

The heightened security measures are also being implemented as a precautionary step to prevent any untoward incidents or threats during this significant national event.

While talking to ANI, Inspector General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Srinagar Sector, Ajay Kumar Yadav stated, "Security arrangements have been put in place. All preparations are complete. Force is alert on the field and we are ready to tackle any situation."

Meanwhile, Special Operation Unit of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF have intensified their surveillance and patrolling activities. Checkpoints and barricades have been set up at strategic locations to monitor the movement of people and vehicles.

Moreover, all security agencies are also closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary steps to maintain law and order. Intelligence agencies are working in coordination with the local administration to gather and analyse intelligence inputs to thwart any potential security threats.

Additional precautionary measures, such as the deployment of additional security personnel and enhanced coordination among security agencies, have also been put into place.

These heightened security measures are standard practice to safeguard the public and maintain peace during an important national event, Independence Day. It is a proactive approach to deter any possible security threats and provide a secure environment for the citizens to celebrate this important occasion. (ANI)

