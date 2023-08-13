Chandigarh, August 13: A worker got stuck in a 70 feet-deep borewell after sand fell on him in Punjab's Jalandhar district, officials said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday evening near Kartarpur when Suresh along with another worker was in the borewell to free some part of the boring machine, which had got stuck underneath. Bihar: Child Rescued From 40-Foot Nalanda Borewell After Five-Hour Long Operation (Watch Video).

Though the other worker came out, Suresh got stuck after sand fell on him, they said. A rescue operation by the district administration and National Disaster Response Force was underway, they said.

The borewell was dug up for erecting a pillar as part of the Delhi-Katra expressway project.