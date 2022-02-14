Jammu, Feb 14 (PTI) Security forces on Monday recovered an AK rifle and two pistols along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

A joint search operation was launched by the police and the Army along the LoC in Mendhar sector, they said.

Also Read | Cryptocurrencies Threaten Financial Sovereignty, Need to Be Banned, Says RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar.

One AK rifle and two pistols were recovered in the Dehri area of the sector, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)