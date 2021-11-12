Srinagar, Nov 12 (PTI) Security forces recovered the body of a slain militant in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday, taking the number of ultras killed in an ongoing operation in the south Kashmir district to two.

The encounter in Kulgam broke out on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said the body was recovered in the morning even as the search operation continued in the area.

The encounter broke out in Kulgam's Chawalgam on Thursday after the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area.

Police said incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have been seized from the site of the encounter.

