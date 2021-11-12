Bengali actor Srabanti Chatterjee on Thursday quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and cited "lack of initiative and sincerity to further the cause of West Bengal" as the reasons for leaving the party. "Severing all ties with the BJP, the party for which I fought the last state elections. The reason being their lack of initiative and sincerity to further the cause of Bengal," tweeted Chatterjee. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: BJP Fields Actor Srabanti Chatterjee Against TMC Heavyweight Partha Chatterjee in Behala West.

She had joined the party just before the Assembly polls and was fielded as a candidate by the BJP. On March 2, Chatterjee joined the BJP. Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won 213 seats in the West Bengal assembly elections. Bengali Actor Srabanti Chatterjee Joins BJP in Kolkata.

Check Out Srabanti Chatterjee's Tweet Below:

Severing all ties with the BJP, the party for which I fought the last state elections.Reason being their lack of initiative and sincerity to further the cause of Bengal... — Srabanti (@srabantismile) November 11, 2021

The Bharatiya Janata Party garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly. However, elections for two seats in Murshidabad are postponed due to the demise of candidates due to COVID.

