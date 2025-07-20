Itanagar, July 20 (PTI) Security forces recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) from Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai district, a police officer said on Sunday.

The IED was recovered during a routine operation by Assam Rifles from Nangtaw village under Piyong circle on Saturday, he said.

Assam Rifles reported about the recovery of the explosive to police, Namsai Superintendent of Police (SP) Sange Thinley told PTI.

He said the IED is possibly an old one and that security forces are examining it.

A bomb squad will diffuse the recovered IED, Thinley said.

The SP said security has been beefed up in Namsai district in view of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

On July 17, Assam Rifles recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation in Miao in Changlang district of the northeastern state.

