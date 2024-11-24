Jammu, Nov 24 (PTI) A comprehensive security review of Shiv Khori shrine and its adjoining areas was conducted in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday, a police spokesman said.

Nine persons were killed and 40 others injured when the terrorists attacked a pilgrim bus returning from Shiv Khori temple at Teryath village on June 9.

Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Paramvir Singh conducted the security review of Shiv Khori Shrine in Ransoo and its adjoining areas to ensure robust security measures and effective crowd management for the safety of pilgrims and locals, the spokesman said.

The officer inspected the security arrangements along the yatra route, including the main track, where additional measures have been implemented to enhance surveillance.

He emphasized maintaining strict vigilance against anti-national and anti-social elements and issued specific directions to the district police and the CRPF officers for bolstering security protocols, the spokesman said.

The SSP also interacted with Road Opening Party (ROP) commanders enroute from Pouni to Ransoo to assess their preparedness.

Highlighting the importance of preemptive measures, Singh directed the officers to carry out verification and census of migrants, workers, pony porters and other individuals operating in Ransoo town and surrounding areas.

Random checks of hotels and residential accommodations were also instructed to verify the antecedents of the visitors and prevent any suspicious activity, the spokesman said.

Acknowledging recent attempts to revive militancy in certain parts of Reasi district, the SSP instructed the officers to revisit the list of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of terrorists with police stations.

He also stressed the need for rigorous monitoring of social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp to counter emerging patterns of radicalization.

The SSP also supervised ongoing cordon and search operations in the Pouni-Ransoo belt and reiterated the importance of inter-agency coordination and cooperation.

He urged all security forces deployed in the area to work in synergy to prevent any untoward incident, the spokesman said.

