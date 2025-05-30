Chaibasa (Jharkhand), May 30 (PTI) A security personnel sustained minor injuries in an IED blast during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Friday, police said.

The IED, planted by the banned CPI (Maoist) to target security personnel, exploded during a combing operation in a forest near Tiriposi village under Jaraikela police station, they added.

The explosion took place shortly after an encounter between the Maoists and a joint team comprising personnel from the CRPF, CoBRA, Jharkhand Jaguar, and district armed police.

The injured jawan, Sunil Kumar of the 209 Battalion of the CoBRA force, was given primary medical aid at the site before shifting him to a hospital, a statement by the district police said.

Security forces seized explosives, Maoist uniforms and daily items from the site, the statement said.

District police launched a massive combing operation in Kolhan area following intelligence inputs about the presence of senior Maoist leaders, including Misir Besra, who carries a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head.

