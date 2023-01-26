Kolkata, Jan 26 (PTI) Adequate security measures have been taken at key locations across West Bengal to counter any attempt to disrupt the law and order situation during the 74th Republic Day celebrations, a senior official said on Thursday.

The state government has also decided to allow spectators at the Republic Day parade on Red Road in the metropolis after a gap of two years, with easing of the Covid situation, he said.

Besides deploying officers at various points close to the Red Road area, the Kolkata Police have deputed 3,500 personnel in at least 50 different junctures of the city, the official said.

The city police have put up 10 watch towers and as many bunkers near Red Road to keep a check on all movements, he said, noting that traffic flow will also be controlled as part of the security measures.

Three Quick Response Teams (QRT), 11 Heavy Radio Flying Squad (HRFS) and 58 Police Control Room (PCR) vans will be stationed around the area, he said.

Besides, police in plain clothes will be keeping guard at shopping malls, tourist spots and places of worship, the official stated.

Similar precautionary measures have also been taken in the districts, especially in places close to the interstate or international borders, he added.

