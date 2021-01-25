New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Security has been tightened at power substations in Delhi following a threat from the banned Sikhs for Justice outfit to disrupt the city's power supply during the Republic Day celebration, police said on Monday.

A senior city police officer said patrolling has been intensified near the utilities and a vigil is being maintained.

Discom Tata Power-DDL said it was fully prepared to thwart any untoward incident at its installations.

"In reference to the recent intelligence reports received by the Delhi Police of terrorist outfits to attack the DISCOMS and plunge the capital city into darkness on Republic Day, we want to assure our consumers that all safety precautions have been undertaken by the company to prevent any untoward incident.

"We are working closely with the Delhi Police and have kept all our offices, grids and sub-stations under strict surveillance. Additionally, we have strict safety measures in place across all locations. All our installations are regularly monitored by our security and patrolling teams. We wish our consumers a very happy Republic Day," said Siddharth Singh, corporate affairs head at Tata Power-DDL.

BSES said in a statement that it was committed to reliable and uninterrupted power supply in Delhi and was working closely with the authorities, including the Delhi Police.

Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) and additional manpower have been pressed into service. A security control room, operational 24X7, is in constant touch with the teams deployed on the ground to take a real-time stock of the situation, it said.

Senior discom officials are closely monitoring the arrangements to ensure smooth power supply during Republic Day, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)