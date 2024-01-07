Nagpur, Jan 7 (PTI) A case has been filed after the Raman Science Centre in Nagpur received an email threatening a bomb blast, a police official said on Sunday.

The threatening email was received on Friday and a thorough check of the premises by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and other security units did not yield anything suspicious, the Ganeshpeth police station official said.

"We have intensified checking in the vicinity and deployed additional personnel for patrolling," he said.

The Raman Science Centre, named after Nobel Laureate physicist Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, is affiliated to the Nehru Science Centre in Mumbai, which along with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum, Byculla Zoo and several other important sites in Mumbai received such bomb threat emails on Friday.

