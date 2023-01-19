Mangaluru, Jan 19 (PTI) Udupi Puttige Mutt seer Sugunendra Teertha Swamiji, who is on a world tour prior to his fourth Udupi Sri Krishna Paryaya Peeta, was invited by Australian Immigration Minister Andrew Giles to his residence.

During the meeting, the Swamiji appealed to the Australian government to take serious note of the recent attacks on Hindu temples in Australia and appealed for stringent action against such attempts, a release from the Mutt said on Thursday.

The Australian Minister assured the seer that they would look into it and welcomed Swamiji's suggestions on the matter.

The Puttige mutt chief also appealed for the quick disposal of Indians' Visa applications and Giles promised to look into the matter and do the needful, the release said.

The Swamiji also extended an invitation to the Minister to visit Udupi Sri Krishna temple during the coming Paryaya.

