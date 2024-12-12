Haridwar, Dec 12 (PTI) Seers from Haridwar began a 'Maha Yagya' of Maa Baglamukhi on Thursday at Bhairav Ghat of Sripanchdashnam Juna Akhara for the destruction of "Islamic Jihadists."

The yagya is being organised by controversial Dasna priest and Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhara, Yeti Narasinghanand Giri, who is often in the news for his hate speeches against Muslims.

The yagya will be concluded on December 21.

Yati Narasinghanand said protection of "humanity" is not possible without the complete destruction of Islamic Jihadis who are massacring Hindus in Bangladesh, Pakistan and India.

He said Bangladesh, which got its "freedom" with the help of India, has become a slaughterhouse for Hindus, quite like Afghanistan, Pakistan and Kashmir, where "our girls are suffering and our people are being killed."

"If we are not doing anything to save our people, then only Maa and Mahadev can do something, so we are praying to them," Narasinghanand said.

He invited believers of Sanatan to join the Maha Yagya.

Chief convener of the Vishwa Dharma Sansad Udita Tyagi and Kothari Srimahant Mahakal Giri of Juna Akhara took part in the Maha Yagya.

