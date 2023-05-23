Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 23 (ANI): Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar on Wednesday said that selected agencies will pick up biodegradable waste from the city from June 1.

However, the Mayor said that no final decision has been taken on which agencies will pick up the waste.

"The government will be consulted on what is required in terms of picking up bio-waste including diapers. Corporations will cross-subsidize those who cannot afford the cost associated with bio-waste collection if the government allows it. The respective ward committee will be the first entity responsible in this regard," he said in a press briefing.

"No final decision has been taken on which agencies will pick up the waste. All the agencies have been examined at the officer level. This should be decided in the council meeting. Anyway, selected agencies will pick up waste from Kochi from June 1," he added.

The Mayor added that Kochi Corporation's waste management is a centralized system and the aim is to bring the bio bin system to 20,000 households in Kochi Corporation limit.

Anilkumar appealed to political leaders to rise above politics on this issue.

"The waste problem in Kochi is not a matter that can be taken politically. The problem cannot be solved unless everyone agrees. Even the ministers have requested that everyone should stand above party politics on this issue. This is not the time to accuse each other. Political mudslinging should stop," he said.

Earlier, the Kochi corporation officials made it clear that they will stop transporting biowaste from the corporation limit to Brahmapuram by May 31.

Waste remains piled up in various parts of the city as the corporation has stopped transporting non-biodegradable waste from the city to the Brahmapuram waste plant after the massive fire broke at the plant.

As the corporation is not collecting waste, especially plastic waste from the shops in the city, most shop owners are dumping garbage in the streets. (ANI)

