New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday that Semicon India is not just a seminar or event but a symbol of the technological renaissance of the nation. She was speaking at the Semicon India 2025.

"When the whole world was grappling with the problems of supply chain disruptions, PM Modi took a historic decision to launch India Semiconductor Mission," she added.

AT the event, Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presented the first made-in-India chip to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vaishnaw presented the Vikram 32-bit processor and test chips of four approved projects to PM Modi.

"Just a few years ago, we met for the first time to make a new beginning driven by our Prime Minister's farsighted vision, we launched the India Semiconductor mission...In a short span of 3.5 years, we have the world looking at India with confidence. Today, the construction of five Semiconductor units is going on at a rapid pace...We just presented the first "Made-in-India" chip to PM Modi..." Vaishnaw said.

"We are living in unprecedented times, global policy turmoil has created huge uncertainty. In these turbulent times, India stands as a lighthouse of stability and growth. In these uncertain times, you should come to India because our policies are stable," he added.

Developed by ISRO's Semiconductor Lab, Vikram is India's first fully indigenous 32-bit microprocessor, qualified for use in harsh launch vehicle conditions.

Semiconductors are at the heart of modern technology. They power essential systems in healthcare, transport, communication, defence, and space. As the world moves toward greater digitalisation and automation, semiconductors have become integral to economic security and strategic independence.In just four years, since the launch of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) in 2021, India has transformed its semiconductor journey from vision to reality.

To support this vision, the government announced a Rs 76,000 crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, of which nearly Rs 65,000 crore has already been committed. Additionally, on August 28, a major milestone in India's semiconductor journey was achieved with the launch of one of the country's first end-to-end Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Pilot Line Facilities in Sanand, Gujarat.

Semiconductor company CG-Semi is expected to roll out the first 'Made in India' chip from this pilot facility. Whether it's design, packaging, or fabrication, we, as a nation, are giving shape to our dreams in all these foundational aspects to become self-reliant. (ANI)

