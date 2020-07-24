Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Adesh Bandekar has been re-appointed as the chairman of Sri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust for another three years starting from Friday.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by the subsection (3) of Section 5 read with Section 7, of the Shree Siddhi Vinayak Ganpati Temple Trust Act, 1980 (Maharashtra Act No. VI of 1981) the Government of Maharashtra hereby reappoints Adesh Chandrakant Bandekar, as a Chairman of Shree Siddhi Vinayak Ganpati Temple Trust Management Committee for the period of three years from July 24," the notification issued by the Law and Judiciary Department on July 23 read.

This post given to Bandekar will continue to be equivalent to that of a Minister of State (MoS) in the Maharashtra government.

The temple dedicated to Lord Ganesha is located in Mumbai's Prabhadevi area and is one of the richest temples in the country. (ANI).

