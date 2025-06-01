Mumbai, Jun 1 (PTI) Supporters of Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Bharat Gogawale on Sunday distributed napkins on the occasion of his birthday, days after senior NCP politician Sunil Tatkare mocked his political rival's 'napkin style'.

Last month, Tatkare had placed a towel on his shoulder at a party event, apparently ridiculing Gogawale's mannerisms.

On Sunday, Gogawale's supporters distributed napkins marking his birthday.

A new dimension was added to the old rivalry between Gogawale and Tatkare when the latter's daughter and Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare was named as the guardian minister of Raigad district, a post Gogawale has been eyeing.

To avoid further tussle between Mahayuti allies NCP and Shiv Sena, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stayed the decision on guardian minister for Raigad.

