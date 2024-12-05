Sambhal (UP), Dec 5 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MLA Iqbal Mehmood has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to send a political delegation to meet the families of victims of the November 24 violence in Sambhal district.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday evening, the Sambhal MLA alleged the BJP wants to divide people and as a result, the country is lagging behind.

On Wednesday, a delegation of Congress leaders led by Rahul Gandhi on its way to Sambhal was stopped by Uttar Pradesh Police at Ghazipur border here amid a ban on the entry of outsiders in the district.

Last week, several Samajwadi Party (SP) MPs were stopped from entering the district.

"The government should send its political delegation here to meet families of victims and send out a message that everyone should live together with unity," Mehmood said.

He said the BJP should follow RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's advice that there is no need to look for shivling in every mosque.

"It should be followed to avoid spread of hatred in society and increase brotherhood. This way (targeting mosques), there will be no brotherhood and riots will take place," the SP MLA said.

"They (BJP) want to practice divide and rule politics. Neither do they want to provide jobs nor do they want to take steps to check the rising inflation. They only divide Hindus and Muslims and do politics on this.

"They are also succeeding in this. Some day we will see that we have committed a huge mistake. The country should move ahead but it is lagging behind," he added.

Due to the violence, Mehmood said, the people of Sambhal have faced losses.

"Ask the traders... shopkeepers are sitting idle in the wedding season," he said.

Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19, when a Mughal-era mosque was surveyed on court orders following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site.

Violence erupted during a second survey on November 24 as protesters gathered near the Shahi Jama Masjid and clashed with security personnel. Four people were killed in the violence and many more were injured.

