Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Revenue, Horticulture, and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi, on Monday slammed the Union Government over Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam terror attack, claiming that the Centre's handling of the incident was deeply flawed.

He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of giving fiery speeches against Pakistan during an election rally, even as the situation in Kashmir deteriorated.

Also Read | 26/11 Mumbai Attack: Delhi Court Extends Tahawwur Rana’s NIA Custody for 12 Days.

Speaking to the media, Negi said that so far no big action to deal with terrorists has been taken by the Union government.

"On the very day of the Pahalgam attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have been present in Kashmir, but instead, he was busy delivering grand threats to Pakistan from Bihar during a political rally," the Himachal Pradesh Minister said.

Also Read | 'Meri Kya Itni Sasti Siyasat Hai': Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Says He Will Not Take Advantage of Pahalgam Terror Attack to Press Statehood Restoration (Watch Video).

"A lot of time has passed since then; a lot of water has flowed under the bridge to Pakistan, but no meaningful action has been taken against Pakistan," Negi added.

Jagat Negi criticized the Modi government for its failure to take decisive steps.

"Sending back a few Pakistani nationals is no major action against terrorism. Instead, Pakistan has retaliated by closing its airspace, causing heavy daily losses to Indian airlines," he said.

"Despite the big threats made by the Prime Minister, there has been no tangible outcome. Rather, the country is suffering losses because of this posturing," said Negi.

In response to a question about whether the country is in "safe hands," Jagat Singh Negi said if it would have been safe, no such big attacks would have happened.

"If India were truly in safe hands, incidents like the Pahalgam attack and the Pulwama massacre would never have occurred. Our borders are not secure, and our citizens are not safe. The world knows today that neither India's borders nor its people are safe," the Himachal Pradesh Minister said.

"Terrorism cannot be eliminated simply by deporting ten people. Serious action is needed," he said.

Jagat Negi warned that Jammu and Kashmir's border areas remained on high alert, and stressed that the Himachal Pradesh government had issued directives to the police and other agencies to stay vigilant to prevent any untoward incidents.

The attack in Pahalgam on April 22, is one of the deadliest attacks in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has taken strong measures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)