New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Senior Advocate Advocate Ranji Thomas has resigned as Senior Executive Member of the Supreme Court Bar Association in the wake of the ongoing tussle in the association. Thomas also alleged that SCBA President Adish C Aggarwala has made various decisions by himself and written letters to senior authorities without any consent from the association.

Senior advocate Thomas has written a letter to SCBA President Aggarwala and tendered his resignation.

He also urged the SCBA Executive Committee to hand over the responsibility of conducting fresh elections to the committee appointed by the Supreme Court.

"However, to initiate the same, I hereby tender my resignation from the Executive Committee since I do not want to continue as a helpless member of the present Executive Committee, silently witnessing and becoming a part of it," the senior advocate said.

"I have specifically mentioned various decisions taken by Yourself (Adish Aggarwala) and the Secretary without convening any meeting of the Executive and writing to the Chief Justice and other Judges, organising programs as if they were decisions taken in the Executive Committee, when in fact they were decisions taken without the knowledge and information of the Members of the Executive. The said acts have far-reaching consequences for the existence, accountability, neutrality, dignity and reputation of the Apex Bar of the Country," the letter read.

Recently, the Executive Committee of SCBA has distanced itself from a letter written by its president, Adish C Aggarwala, to President Droupadi Murmu on the electoral bond issue. Aggarwala wrote a letter to President Murmu seeking a presidential reference in the matter. (ANI)

