Palakkad (Kerala), May 1 (PTI) Senior CPI(M) leader and former MLA, M Chandran, died on Monday, party sources said. He was 76.

Chandran, a former state secretariat member of the CPI(M), was also the Palakkad District Secretary of the party from 1987 to 1998.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Holds Roadshow in Haveri, Urges People to Vote for Double-Engine Government.

Chandran represented Alathur constituency in the State Legislative Assembly for two consecutive terms from 2006 to 2016.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Accident: Indian Army Employee Among Two Killed As Car Falls Into Gorge Near Ropa Rahla in Mandi.

The CPI(M) leader was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi due to age-related ailments.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the demise of Chandran and said he was a popular leader who played a major role in strengthening the party in Palakkad District.

"Chandran mobilised workers from various sectors and was also a eminent legislator," Vijayan said in his condolence message.

Vijayan said the demise of the Left leader was a great loss to the labour unions and to the society as a whole.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)