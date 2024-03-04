India News | Senior IAS Officer Nidhi Khare to Be Consumer Affairs Secretary

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Senior bureaucrat Nidhi Khare was on Monday named the new consumer affairs secretary to succeed incumbent Rohit Kumar Singh who is due to retire this month-end, according to an official order.

Khare, a 1992 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Jharkhand cadre, is currently the Secretary of the Department of Land Resources.

She has been appointed as the officer on special duty in the Department of Consumer Affairs, according to the order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

The officer will take over as Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution upon superannuation of Rohit Kumar Singh on March 31, it said.

Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Manoj Joshi has been appointed as the new Land Resources Secretary, the order said.

Road Transport and Highways Secretary Anurag Jain has been given the additional charge of the post of secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, "with immediate effect till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders", another order said.

    New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Senior bureaucrat Nidhi Khare was on Monday named the new consumer affairs secretary to succeed incumbent Rohit Kumar Singh who is due to retire this month-end, according to an official order.

    Khare, a 1992 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Jharkhand cadre, is currently the Secretary of the Department of Land Resources.

    She has been appointed as the officer on special duty in the Department of Consumer Affairs, according to the order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

    The officer will take over as Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution upon superannuation of Rohit Kumar Singh on March 31, it said.

    Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Manoj Joshi has been appointed as the new Land Resources Secretary, the order said.

    Road Transport and Highways Secretary Anurag Jain has been given the additional charge of the post of secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, "with immediate effect till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders", another order said.

