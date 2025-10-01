New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Senior IPS officer Praveer Ranjan on Tuesday assumed charge as the new Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Prior to his appointment, Ranjan served as Special Director General of the CISF, heading the Airport Security sector of the Force.

The CISF in a post on X said, "#CISF extends a warm welcome to Director General Sh. Praveer Ranjan, IPS, as he assumes office and continues the legacy of safeguarding the nation with unwavering dedication and integrity."

The Central Industrial Security Force extended a heartfelt farewell to Rajwinder Singh Bhatti, IPS, Director General/CISF, on his superannuation today, the post added. A valedictory ceremony was held at CISF FHQrs, New Delhi, to honour his distinguished service and visionary leadership.

Rajwinder Singh Bhatti, IPS, handed over the customary baton to Praveer Ranjan, IPS, who assumed the office of Director General, CISF, marking a smooth transition of leadership and continuity of the Force's commitment to excellence, the post added. (ANI)

