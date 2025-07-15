New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Sagar Preet Hooda was on Tuesday appointed as the Director General of Police (DGP) of the Union territory of Chandigarh, according to an official order.

Hooda, a 1997-batch officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, has been transferred from Delhi to Chandigarh and will assume charge as DGP with immediate effect, the order issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Also Read | Will Samosa and Jalebi Display Cigarette-Style Health Warnings? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Says Health Ministry's Advisory Doesn't Mention Warning Labels on Indian Food Products.

“The competent authority has approved the transfer of Dr. Sagar Preet Hooda, IPS (AGMUT:1997), from Delhi to Chandigarh and his posting as Director General of Police, Chandigarh, until further orders,” the order stated.

Hooda was serving as Special Commissioner of Delhi Police's Intelligence Division since January 2024. Prior to that, he held the charge of Special Commissioner (Law and Order) from January 2022 to January 2024.

Also Read | Telangana Congress Leader Anil Marelli Shot Dead by Unidentified Persons in Medak, Case Registered.

He also served as the Joint Commissioner of Police in Delhi between February 2021 and February 2022.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)