Patna, Dec 13 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Vinay Kumar was on Friday appointed as the new Director General of Police of Bihar.

The 1991-batch IPS officer replaces Alok Raj, a 1989-batch IPS officer who had been the officiating DGP since August 30, 2024 and is due to retire in December 2025.

Also Read | Assam Shocker: 8 People Arrested for Raping Woman on Temple Premises in Guwahati.

According to a notification issued by the state Home Department on Friday, Vinay Kumar will head the state police for a two-year term in accordance with a Supreme Court directive.

Raj, on the other hand, will serve as DG-cum-CMD of Bihar Police Building Construction Corporation.

Also Read | Latur Shocker: Doctor, Nephew Arrested for Beating Security Guard to Death at Hospital.

Another senior IPS officer, J S Gangwar, has been appointed as new Director General of the state Vigilance Department, the notification said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)