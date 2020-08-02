Ranchi, Aug 1 (PTI) Senior Jharkhand BJP leader Chandreshwar Prasad Singh recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged from a state-run hospital here on Saturday, authorities of the medical establishment said.

Singh, a former state urban development minister, had tested positive for the infection on July 22.

Also Read | Karnataka: Siddamma, 110-Year-Old Woman, From Chitradurga District Wins Battle Against COVID-19.

The BJP MLA was admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

He has been advised home quarantine for 14 days, a hospital spokesperson said.

Also Read | Kolkata Police Bust Fake COVID-19 Testing Racket, 3 Arrested.

After being discharged from the hospital, Singh returned home late on Saturday night, his personal secretary Saswat Dubey said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)