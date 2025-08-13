Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 (ANI): In view of the upcoming Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has entrusted former minister and senior leader Nawab Malik with the responsibility of chairing the Mumbai Election Management Committee, announced NCP State President and MP Sunil Tatkare on Wednesday.

Known as NCP's formidable leader and having previously served as Mumbai President, Nawab Malik has been handed this crucial responsibility by NCP National President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with Tatkare.

Under the chairmanship of Malik, the Mumbai Election Management Committee will include Mumbai Working President Shivajirao Nalawade, Mumbai Working President Siddharth Kamble, MLA Sana Malik-Shaikh, former MLA Zeeshan Siddique, State General Secretary Santosh Dhuvalli, State Vice President Bhaskar Vichare, State Spokesperson Sanjay Tatkare, and Raju Ghughe.

Invitees to the committee include South District President Mahendra Panasare, North-West Mumbai District President Ajay Vichare, North-Central Mumbai District President Arshad Amir, North Mumbai District President Indrapal Singh, and North-East Mumbai District President Suresh Bhalerao.

The election dates are yet to be announced, but are expected to be held later this year. (ANI)

