Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): Naga sadhus and other saints celebrated Rangbhari Ekadashi with great fervour and devotion in Ayodhya on Friday, playing Holi with gulal and the holy flag (nishan) of the Hanumangarhi Temple.

On the auspicious occasion, saints gathered at the Hanumangarhi Temple and applied gulal to each other, marking the beginning of the Holi festivities in the temple town.

Speaking with ANI, National President of Sankat Mochan Sena (Hanumangarhi Temple), Mahant Sanjay Das Ji Maharaj, said that as per tradition, the saints took out the Panchkoshi Parikrama carrying the symbol of Lord Hanuman on their shoulders.

"Today, on the occasion of Rangbhari Ekadashi, all the saints of Ayodhya went to the temples and applied gulal... We are taking out the Panchkoshi Parikrama like every year... We are carrying the symbol of Lord Hanuman on our shoulders, making it take a dip in Ganga Ji, after that we take a dip in the form of Prasad," he said.

Rangbhari Ekadashi holds special significance in Ayodhya and marks the ceremonial beginning of Holi celebrations, with saints and devotees participating in rituals and religious processions across the city.

Earlier on February 25, the vibrant and playful Lathmar Holi commenced in the twin towns of Barsana and Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, marking the beginning of the week-long Holi celebrations that draw devotees and tourists from across the country and across the world.

This centuries-old festival, rooted in the Braj region's lore of Lord Krishna and Radha, is celebrated with colours, music, sweets, and the iconic playful use of sticks, or lathis.

According to folklore, Lathmar Holi symbolises the playful exchange between Krishna's village, Nandagaon, and Radha's village, Barsana. It is believed that Krishna, along with his friends, visited Barsana to tease Radha and her companions, who playfully responded by chasing them away with sticks (lathis).

Thereby, as a part of the traditional festivities, men from Nandgaon traditionally arrive in Barsana as part of the festivities, where local women greet them with mock stick attacks while being doused in vibrant colours.

The air was filled with Holi bhajans and chants of 'Radhe Radhe' as participants smeared gulal (colored powder) on each other, creating an atmosphere of joyous revelry. Streets were adorned with flowers, cultural decorations, and traditional sweets, adding to the festive spirit.

People of all ages, from children to the elderly, enthusiastically took part in the celebrations.

The Holi festivities in Mathura, widely regarded as the birthplace of Lord Krishna, will culminate with grand processions, cultural performances, and temple rituals leading up to the main Holi festival.

Owing to the large crowd, the authorities have deployed additional security measures to ensure a smooth and safe celebration, with local administration closely monitoring crowd management and traffic control.

"Lakhs of devotees have arrived here. The entire region has been divided into 8 zones and 16 sectors for security purposes. Through CCTV, traffic diversion plans, holding areas, and barricades, a thorough security plan has been made. The goal is to ensure that the devotees do not face any inconvenience and have a wholesome celebration," Shlok Kumar, SSP Mathura said.

"Any attempt to harass any female in the celebration will have legal repercussions. To ensure against it, we have Anti-Romeo squads and CCTVs," he added.

Speaking with ANI, District Magistrate of Mathura, CP Singh, emphasises Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directions for "grand and devotional celebrations."(ANI)

