Gurugram, Mar 30 (PTI) A senior official of a real estate company was allegedly attacked by six men on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway when he was going home in his car, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place on the night of March 25 but an FIR was registered on March 29 (Tuesday) at Sector 40 police station after the victim filed a complaint.

According to the complaint filed by Subhashish Patnayak, associate vice- president of Godrej Properties, around 9.30 pm on March 25, a Honda City car intercepted his vehicle when he reached the service lane of the expressway opposite Star mall.

"Three people came out of the car and thrashed me with sticks. Three others on motorcycles also joined them. They smashed window panes of my car and abducted me forcibly in their vehicle. They drove the car for around 50 meters and then abandoned me on the roadside, threatening not to interfere in the work of Ravi Yadav who is a contractor working with my company,” Patnayak said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Ravi Yadav and others under sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful confinement), 365 (kidnap), 427 (causing damage), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC.

“Main suspect Ravi Yadav was not at the spot at the time of the incident. He is working as a contractor with the company. We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law,” said Kuldeep Dahiya, station house officer of Sector 40 police station.

