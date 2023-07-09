Kochi, Jul 8 (PTI) Senior journalist P T Baby, the sports editor of the Mathrubhumi Daily, died at a private medical college here on Saturday, family sources said. He was 50.

He had been undergoing treatment for an abdomen-related ailment for some time, they said.

Also Read | Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Two Die After Consuming Spurious Liquor in East Champaran.

After joining the Mathrubhumi's Kannur unit in 1996, Baby covered several national and international events including the Olympics, cricket and football world cups, and Indian Premier League among others.

He became the sports news editor of the Malayalam Daily in 2018.

Also Read | GSTN Under PMLA: GST Network Brought Under Anti-Money Laundering Law To Plug Tax Evasion.

Baby is survived by two children.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)