New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): On the completion of eight years of the BJP government at the Centre, BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday said that service, good governance, welfare of the poor are key aspects of the Narendra Modi government.

In his address at the BJP headquarters on Monday, Nadda said, "The country is celebrating eight years of the Modi government which focuses on service, good governance, welfare of the poor. We are celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. PM Modi has changed the culture of Indian politics. The government's style of functioning has also changed."

Nadda highlighted that the north-eastern region, which was earlier seen as a backward region, is on a path of rapid development.

"The northeastern region was earlier seen as a backward region. The Modi government has included it in the mainstream. PM Modi has visited the region about 50 times. Many historic agreements related to the northeastern region have been signed in the Modi government," he said.

The BJP chief said that 'the story of change is the sign of our progress'.

"Earlier plans were made only on paper and were completed on paper only. But today, from the time of announcement of any scheme till its implementation, it is continuously monitored," he said.

The BJP chief said, "Today we see a responsible, proactive, accountable government. 'Modi hai to mumkin hai' is the voice of the common man. Our government is a proactive and responsive government."

Prime Minister Modi on Monday said his government's eight years have been about fulfilling people's aspirations and asserted that it is committed to service, good governance and welfare of the poor. Taking to Twitter, Modi shared a link to a section on the NaMo app, which showcases the BJP-led government's ''eight years of service'' through innovative ways, including a quiz, a word search, a guess-the-image section and more. Nadda launched a new version of the NaMo app on Monday. (ANI)

