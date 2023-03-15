New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) A parliamentary committee has asked the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to set short- and long-term targets for reducing the Indian pharmaceutical industry's dependence on imported raw materials from around 80 per cent at present to 30-40 per cent in the next five years.

The Department-related Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change, in its report, said it is fully aware of the current state of huge dependence of the Indian pharmaceutical industry on import of majority of raw materials.

"The committee recommends that specific targets, both short term and long term, should be set for reducing the dependence on imported raw materials from around 80 per cent at present to 30 or 40 per cent in the next five years," the panel headed by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said.

To achieve this, the committee said, the proposed mission project should be dovetailed with the initiatives being undertaken in this area by other ministries and departments and the private sector.

It said adequate funds should be earmarked for the purpose so that financial constrains do not hinder the much-needed research work.

"Options should be explored for benefiting from the latest emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), with the overall objective of achieving the desired outcomes within the shortest possible timeframe," the report stated.

